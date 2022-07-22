Showers and t-storms deliver some relief from the heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A complex of storms that originated over parts of Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday is delivering some early rains to parts of the WAFB viewing area on Friday. The big question surrounding the morning rains will be the impact on our rain chances for the remainder of the day.

Those areas seeing the showers and t-storms early on Friday might see a reduced chance of storms into the afternoon while areas that don’t see much rain should see good rain chances into the afternoon.

One key takeaway regardless of the rain timing -- the increased cloud cover and rains should deliver at least some relief from the heat, with today’s highs topping out in the low 90s. However, heat index values could still peak around 105° or so outside of rain areas. Today marks the first time in four days with no heat advisory for our local area.

Into the weekend, we’ll see a transition back to a more typical summer pattern, with scattered, mainly afternoon storms, and highs rebounding into the mid 90s. Saturday’s rain chances are posted at 40%-50% and diminish to around 30% by Sunday. Less rainfall and a later start to any storms that do develop will allow highs to rebound into the mid 90s over the weekend.

Next week sees a continuation of our hot weather into the first part of the week, with mid 90s possible on both Monday and Tuesday. But increasing tropical moisture and better rain chances should allow our temperatures to ease back into the low 90s during the mid to latter part of the week. Rain chances will run 40% or so for Monday and Tuesday, and 50% or better during the latter part of the week.

