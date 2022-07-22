Registered sex offender arrested for rape of disabled person, sheriff says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A convicted registered sex offender is behind bars again for allegedly raping a disabled individual in Assumption Parish.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives have arrested Tyrone S. Chevers, 54, of Napoleonville, following an investigation into the rape of someone who is mentally impaired.

The sheriff’s office reports that the incident was reported in Labadieville on May 25.

Using evidence of a rape that was recovered during their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Tyrone S. Chevers, a twice-convicted registered sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives arrested Chevers on Wednesday, July 20, and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a first-degree (aggravated) rape charge.

His bond is set at $75,000.

