Plane crash claims lives of Port Allen family, according to relative

The Port Allen community is mourning the loss of a family who died in a plane crash.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen and LSU communities are mourning the loss of three family members who died in a plane crash.

According to Port Allen High School, senior Ian Kirby tragically passed away in a plane crash, along with his mom, sister, and the pilot.

Port Allen Middle School expressed its condolences to the loved ones of Amanda Kirby.

A relative told CBS Colorado that they found out about the crash when sheriff’s deputies showed up at their house on Thursday, July 21, with a chaplain, and DNA is being sent to Colorado to complete testing for identification confirmation.

According to CBS Colorado, a Cessna Skymaster plane carrying four people went down in Lefthand Canyon on Sunday morning, July 17.

The relative told CBS Colorado that the family of three was on summer vacation in Colorado and Utah at the time of the crash.

“We just don’t even know where to go from now,” they said to CBS Colorado.

An LSU spokesman confirmed Ms. Kirby worked at the university.

“Sandra Kirby was part of our Biological Sciences family for the past six years and worked at LSU for nearly 25 years. Sandra was a warm-hearted person and had a welcoming face for students who came to our Graduate Studies office for help. A quick glance at her desk or a short talk with Sandra and you would understand how devoted she was to her children. Our hearts go out to those who like us, mourn the passing of these three special people,” said LSU Department of Biological Sciences Professor and Chair Dr. Evanna Gleason.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

