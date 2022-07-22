Facebook
LSU to unveil “Pistol” Pete Maravich statue July 25

Louisiana State Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking...
Louisiana State Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking performance in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on February 1, 1970, to become college basketball's leading scorer of all-time. At right is University of Mississippi's Tom Butler (42) and at left are LSU's Danny Hester (35) and Bill Newton (43). (AP Photo)(AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers announced that they will unveil a statue of “Pistol” Pete Maravich, arguably one of the greatest to play the game and the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history on Monday, July 25.

Maravich will join Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

During his three seasons at LSU, Maravich scored 3,667 points averaging while averaging 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970. Despite restrictions on freshmen playing varsity basketball.

Maravich accomplished this feat without a three-point line, the Southeastern Conference was the first to use the three-point line for the 1979-1980 season and the NCAA adopted the three-point line for the 1986-1987 season.

He was named the 1970 Naismith Award winner and was the Sporting News National Player of the Year, and was a three-time first-team All-American at LSU. In the NBA he was a five-time NBA All-Star and a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary All-Time Teams alongside O’Neal and Pettit.

In 1987, Maravich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and shortly after his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was re-named the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

