LSU makes history in 2022 drafts with three players taken in the first round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers made history in 2022 with three players taken in the first round of the NFL, NBA, and MLB drafts. They were the only school in the country to complete this.

LSU’s two-time All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans only playing in just 10 games in the last two seasons. Stingley cemented himself as one of the best shutdown corners in 2019 as a true freshman helping the Tigers go 15-0 and the 2019 National Championship.

A product of the Dunham School, Stingley had 73 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, 26 passes defended, and six interceptions. He was a consensus All-American in 2019, as well as the 2019 SEC Newcomer of the Year, a 2019 First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and a 2019 Second Team All-SEC selected by coaches, and a 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team.

In 2020 he was named a First-Team All-American by the AFCA and a 2020 First-Team All-SEC by the AP and coaches.

Forward Tari Eason, was selected No. 17 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his lone season at LSU, Eason was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year and was a First-Team All-SEC selection while averaging 16.9 points per game, shooting 52% from the floor, and averaging 6.6 rebounds per game. He also added 36 blocks and 94 steals.

LSU infielder Jacob Berry was selected No. 6 overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2022 MLB Draft, the highest drafted player since Alex Bregman was selected No. 2 overall by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft.

In his one season in Baton Rouge, Berry had a .370 batting average with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI, and 47 runs scored. In conference play, he hit .400 with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

A product of Queen Creek, Arizona Berry was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a second-team All-American selection by Perfect Game and the NCBWA and was named to a third-team All-America from Collegiate Baseball. He was also a second-team All-SEC selection as well.

The Arizona transfer was the Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year in 2021 and he played in all 63 games with 62 starts. He had a .352 batting average with 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs, and 70 RBI.

