CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Lightning sparked a fire at a home in Central Friday morning, according to the Central Fire Department.

The home is located on Benton’s Ferry Avenue, not far from Hooper Road.

Firefighters say a neighbor saw smoke and notified the homeowner.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

