‘Know your rights’: Organizers host seminar to teach teenagers their civil rights, how to engage with police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new initiative aimed at teaching teenagers their civil rights, and how to engage with police.

The Young Leaders’ Academy of Baton Rouge, The Southern University Law Center, and CLICKS partnered to host a ‘Know Your Rights’ seminar Thursday, July 21.

“The youth, they have the energy, they have the vigor, but the biggest thing is they don’t have the knowledge,” Rahim Smith, Director of Legal Exposure said.

Smith said there’s a slight distrust between police and the public at the moment. He pointed to recent incidents of police brutality that has contributed to the problem.

One attorney with law enforcement experience shared a theory behind some of issues we’re seeing.

“A lot of the police officers are going out day to day maybe with a preconceived notion of the area they police. A lot of the people interacting with the same police have a preconceived notion of who that policeman is. So, when they come in these encounters with a preconceived idea, it doesn’t allow for it to flow fluently,” Scott Courrege said.

Courrege said if we can teach kids how to properly engage with police at a young age, we will see few violent encounters. However, he says it will take effort from both sides.

“That then makes the dynamic work coming from both directions. It can’t just go one way,” Courrege said.

“It has to be a mutual respect between both parties. It can’t be one-sided,” Smith said.

They said it also starts at home, but it will take a village to make a change.

“There are a lot of people here that are willing to help and give information that can save their lives,” Smith said.

Organizers are planning to hold similar seminars in the near future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.