Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Harding Boulevard entrance to SU now open after temporary closure due to high water

The university notified students, faculty and staff through their campus alert messaging system...
The university notified students, faculty and staff through their campus alert messaging system just before 7:30 a.m.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open.

The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms.

The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street entrance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Kristian “Kris” Hart (left) and Jerry Trabona (right)
Guilty pleas in a Louisiana vote-buying case
9News Now - Friday, July 22
9News Now: Friday, July 22
Friday’s storms forcing power outages in Baton Rouge area
The home is located on Benton’s Ferry Avenue, not far from Hooper Road.
Lightning strike sparks Central house fire
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 22
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 22