Harding Boulevard entrance to SU now open after temporary closure due to high water
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open.
The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms.
The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street entrance.
