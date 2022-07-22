Friday’s storms forcing power outages in Baton Rouge area
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy showers and storms rolled though the Baton Rouge area on Friday morning, causing thousands of Entergy customers to be impacted by power outages.
As of 8:45 a.m., over 2,200 outages were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish.
In Ascension Parish, over 1,600 customers were without electricity.
