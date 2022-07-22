Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Fresh foods are being delivered to food deserts in Baton Rouge, here’s how you can participate

Organizers say DoorDash will deliver the goods to the homes of participants on a specific day of the week, depending on their address.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Together Baton Rouge, over 75,000 residents in the Baton Rouge community live in an area known as a Food Desert.

A Food Desert is a part of town that experiences low income levels and does not have access to fresh foods, according to the USDA.

A potential solution to the perceived problem is a brand new program that the Christian Outreach Center is rolling out with the help of DoorDash.

An initial group of 50 qualifying households will receive up to 25 pounds of fresh produce or...
An initial group of 50 qualifying households will receive up to 25 pounds of fresh produce or good each week.(The Christian Outreach Center)

Under the Christian Outreach Center’s Feeding a Food Desert program, an initial group of 50 qualifying households will receive up to 25 pounds of fresh produce or good each week.

Organizers say DoorDash will deliver the goods to the homes of participants on a specific day of the week, depending on their address.

Participants will also be invited to apply for the 2023 Job Readiness Training and Financial Education coursework for free, which provides a $75 per week utilities stipend for the duration of the classes and employment case management for up to one year post completion, also free of charge.

Deliveries will begin in July.

Residents in the Greater Baton Rouge Area are invited to apply.

Call (225) 377-8582 or email christianoutreachcenterbr@gmail.com.

For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

More than 102 teams from all over the United States will be competing competing in 14U through...
2022 Marucci World Series returns to Baton Rouge area
Backpack giveaway at Trinity AME church in Gonzales
Back To School Giveaways
Summer of Hope.
Mayor Broome announces upcoming Summer of Hope, community events
Kevin Gates seen at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind....
Kevin Gates makes pro wrestling appearance, floors AEW star with one punch