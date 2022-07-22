Fresh foods are being delivered to food deserts in Baton Rouge, here’s how you can participate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Together Baton Rouge, over 75,000 residents in the Baton Rouge community live in an area known as a Food Desert.

A Food Desert is a part of town that experiences low income levels and does not have access to fresh foods, according to the USDA.

A potential solution to the perceived problem is a brand new program that the Christian Outreach Center is rolling out with the help of DoorDash.

An initial group of 50 qualifying households will receive up to 25 pounds of fresh produce or good each week. (The Christian Outreach Center)

Under the Christian Outreach Center’s Feeding a Food Desert program, an initial group of 50 qualifying households will receive up to 25 pounds of fresh produce or good each week.

Organizers say DoorDash will deliver the goods to the homes of participants on a specific day of the week, depending on their address.

Participants will also be invited to apply for the 2023 Job Readiness Training and Financial Education coursework for free, which provides a $75 per week utilities stipend for the duration of the classes and employment case management for up to one year post completion, also free of charge.

Deliveries will begin in July.

Residents in the Greater Baton Rouge Area are invited to apply.

Call (225) 377-8582 or email christianoutreachcenterbr@gmail.com.

For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.