Entergy shares post-storm restoration estimates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy shared estimates for how long it will need to restore your power after a hurricane.

The company emphasized some of the hardest hit areas could be without power up to the following timeframe:

Category 1 - 7 days

Category 2 - 10 days

Category 3 - 14 days

Category 4 - 21 days

Category 5 - More than 21 days

An Entergy spokesman said these projections are based on past storms and may only apply in the worst-case scenario.

