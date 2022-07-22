Entergy shares post-storm restoration estimates
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy shared estimates for how long it will need to restore your power after a hurricane.
The company emphasized some of the hardest hit areas could be without power up to the following timeframe:
Category 1 - 7 days
Category 2 - 10 days
Category 3 - 14 days
Category 4 - 21 days
Category 5 - More than 21 days
An Entergy spokesman said these projections are based on past storms and may only apply in the worst-case scenario.
