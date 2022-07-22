Crews battling fire at Live Oak Junior High School

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Livingston Parish responded to a reported fire at Live Oak Junior High School in Denham Springs on Friday morning.

In a post on social media, the school announced the front gym caught fire.

Residents in the area are asked to keep a safe distance as crews work to get the blaze under control.

According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

