Crews battling fire at Live Oak Junior High School
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Livingston Parish responded to a reported fire at Live Oak Junior High School in Denham Springs on Friday morning.
In a post on social media, the school announced the front gym caught fire.
Residents in the area are asked to keep a safe distance as crews work to get the blaze under control.
According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
