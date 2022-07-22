2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Madison Prep Chargers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Madison Prep and head coach Landry Williams are pretty much starting over this season.

It at least feels that way with the Chargers, who won a state championship 50-0 two years ago.

They have said goodbye to the MVP of that game, Warrick Dunn Award finalist Zeon Chriss, who is now with the Ragin Cajuns.

Madison Prep is are also without dominating defensive lineman Quency Wiggins, who now sports the purple and gold of LSU.

The Chargers finished 9-1 in the regular season and 11-2 overall. Their only losses were to state champions U-High and Sterlington for a team of 25 seniors.

There are only eight seniors this year and Chriss was so instrumental as a four-year starter that his replacement, sophomore Tylon Johnson, will no doubt feel some pressure.

He and his teammates start this year’s schedule with Class 5A Brother Martin, state champion Southern Lab, 5A Scotlandville, and a district opener at Parkview Baptist.

