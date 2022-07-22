Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Madison Prep Chargers

Madison Prep Chargers
Madison Prep Chargers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Madison Prep and head coach Landry Williams are pretty much starting over this season.

It at least feels that way with the Chargers, who won a state championship 50-0 two years ago.

They have said goodbye to the MVP of that game, Warrick Dunn Award finalist Zeon Chriss, who is now with the Ragin Cajuns.

Madison Prep is are also without dominating defensive lineman Quency Wiggins, who now sports the purple and gold of LSU.

The Chargers finished 9-1 in the regular season and 11-2 overall. Their only losses were to state champions U-High and Sterlington for a team of 25 seniors.

There are only eight seniors this year and Chriss was so instrumental as a four-year starter that his replacement, sophomore Tylon Johnson, will no doubt feel some pressure.

He and his teammates start this year’s schedule with Class 5A Brother Martin, state champion Southern Lab, 5A Scotlandville, and a district opener at Parkview Baptist.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Louisiana State Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking...
LSU to unveil “Pistol” Pete Maravich statue July 25
LSU made school history with three players taken in the first round in the each of the 2022...
LSU makes history in 2022 drafts with three players taken in the first round
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
East Iberville Tigers
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Iberville Tigers