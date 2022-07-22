2022 Marucci World Series returns to Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little bit of everywhere will be in south Louisiana in the coming days. The 2022 Marucci World Series will be back in our area.

It features some of the best amateur baseball tournament play in the country.

More than 102 teams from all over the United States will be competing competing in 14U through 17U divisions throughout the Baton Rouge area.

You can learn more here.

