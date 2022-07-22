Facebook
2022 Marucci World Series returns to Baton Rouge area

More than 102 teams from all over the United States will be competing competing in 14U through...
More than 102 teams from all over the United States will be competing competing in 14U through 17U divisions throughout the Baton Rouge area.(Marucci World Series)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little bit of everywhere will be in south Louisiana in the coming days. The 2022 Marucci World Series will be back in our area.

It features some of the best amateur baseball tournament play in the country.

More than 102 teams from all over the United States will be competing competing in 14U through 17U divisions throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Organizers host seminar to teach teenagers their civil rights, how to engage with police