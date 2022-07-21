Facebook
Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini

The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.(Velveeta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Velveeta is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever with its “veltini” concoction.

It’s a take on the classic martini, made with Velveeta-infused vodka – apparently, there is such a thing. Then, it’s mixed with olive brine and vermouth.

It’s garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.

You can get this drink at select BLT Steak Houses for $15 during golden hour (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) for a limited time only while supplies last.

Velveeta is also selling a limited number of kits online for $50 so you can make it at home.

