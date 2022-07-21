Facebook
Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 21-year-old male

TPSO searching for missing 21-year-old Tywonne Lamonte Neal.
TPSO searching for missing 21-year-old Tywonne Lamonte Neal.(Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old male.

According to TPSO, Tywonne Lamonte Neal, aka ‘Day-Day’ was last seen entering a grey-colored sedan. He a Black male, 6-foot-0 and weighs approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives with TPSO state that they are not ruling out foul play at this time and if you have any information regarding Neal’s location to please contact the sheriff’s office at 985-345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

