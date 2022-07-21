Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 21-year-old male

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old male.

According to TPSO, Tywonne Lamonte Neal, aka ‘Day-Day’ was last seen entering a grey-colored sedan. He a Black male, 6-foot-0 and weighs approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives with TPSO state that they are not ruling out foul play at this time and if you have any information regarding Neal’s location to please contact the sheriff’s office at 985-345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.