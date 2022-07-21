Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Support Baton Rouge businesses at Christmas in July Market

The Christmas in July Market is happening Thursday, July 21 from 5-9 p.m. at Circa 1857.
The Christmas in July Market is happening Thursday, July 21 from 5-9 p.m. at Circa 1857.(Christmas in July!!/Facebook)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts said consumers have been grappling with the worst inflation in 40 years. Small business owners nationwide said surging costs are also affecting them.

There’s a push to come out and support local in the Captial City.

The Christmas in July Market is happening Thursday, July 21 from 5-9 p.m. at Circa 1857.

You’ll find local vendors, Leola’s will be open with food and drinks, holiday sales, Aliye Belle’s Snowballs and more!

Click here for more information about the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Bike Baton Rouge is holding Cranksgiving, a food drive to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food...
GBRFB hosting mobile food banks in Pointe Coupee Parish
Kids can participate in a day filled with exciting, hands-on activities while exploring...
Discovery Day kicks off at Capitol Park Museum
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 21
Another heat advisory today, but a few more storms also expected
Stopping seizures with lasers