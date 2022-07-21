Support Baton Rouge businesses at Christmas in July Market

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts said consumers have been grappling with the worst inflation in 40 years. Small business owners nationwide said surging costs are also affecting them.

There’s a push to come out and support local in the Captial City.

The Christmas in July Market is happening Thursday, July 21 from 5-9 p.m. at Circa 1857.

You’ll find local vendors, Leola’s will be open with food and drinks, holiday sales, Aliye Belle’s Snowballs and more!

