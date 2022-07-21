Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Saints place Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP list ahead of training camp

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have placed veterans Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Thursday, July 21.

Both players can be activated anytime between now and the start of the regular season, but they will not be able to practice with the team until they are activated off the PUP list.

Neither player participated in Saints Organized Team Activities (OTAs) or minicamp this offseason. Saints veterans report for training camp on July 27.

Thomas has played in just six games over the last two seasons dealing with an ankle injury he injured in Week 1 of 2020. As for Davenport he had his left pinky finger partially amputated during the offseason.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry instructs kids during his football camp.
Jarvis Landry hosts football camp for kids from Lutcher
Jarvis “Juice” Landry hosted a camp for kids on Friday, July 15, right before he starts his...
Jarvis Landry hosts football camp for kids from Lutcher
Jarvis “Juice” Landry hosted a camp for kids on Friday, July 15, right before he starts his...
Jarvis Landry hosts football camp for kids from Lutcher
Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu holds football camp for kids
Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu holds football camp for kids