Roundabout construction causes worry for some Ascension Parish neighbors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Roundabouts like this one are supposed to help reduce traffic accidents, but some folks in Gonzales are skeptical.

“A lot of people around here can’t even read a sign; they don’t even know what it means to slow down,” Terry Deaton said.

Deaton lives in Gonzales, one of the areas set to get new roundabouts to help with traffic safety and congestion.

“I hate them. They’re fixing to pull one on Gonzales at 621 and Roddy Road and I drive a truck and they’re miserable when a big truck of any kind tries to go around them. And there is, you know, big truck traffic,” Deaton said.

With the rate of growth in the parish, transportation director Joey Tureau said roundabouts are the best option to improve safety.

“It does not significantly impact the number of crashes, but the crashes in a roundabout have been proven to be much less severe,” Tureau said.

Ascension Parish has a dozen approved roundabouts.

Some feel they are needed.

“It’s the new age stoplight, it keeps traffic going, I guess you know, and I think that if we have more, it’d be best better on traffic, there won’t be too many holdups,” Rawn Bureau said.

Tureau said in the long run maintenance costs will decrease.

“You know, we don’t have to worry anymore About a signal being out and having to deal with a signal being knocked down and all that,” Tureau said, “They really hate him in the beginning, but I have not had one that we built that, people said, man, that was not the thing to do. You know, generally, people are surprised as to how effective they are.”

Move Ascension has a list of many of the road projects coming soon in Ascension Parish. https://moveascension.com/

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.