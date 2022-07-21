Family, community, colleagues remember Honorable Pegram Mire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Ascension Parish District Judge Pegram Mire leaves behind a major impact on the community and his family.

For one man, Pegram Mire, making it count by serving others, that’s how he chose to spend his life. “If you didn’t know him, it was a shame,” said former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley.

Former Ascension Parish District Judge Pegram Mire passed on Tuesday, July 19, leaving behind not just friends and family but a whole community that cherished him and the work he accomplished.

“Always respectful of the totality of the process, including the person that is in front of him. Before it was cool, he was always out there for that underdog, whether it was a minority…it didn’t matter, a feller or a little feller as they say. It didn’t matter he was always doing that,” added Wiley.

Mire started as an assistant district attorney for the 23rd JCD and was eventually elected to serve as a judge in 1984. He was greatly known for impacting many lives in Donaldsonville and making sure the voices of the less fortunate were heard.

“Once I got word of his passing, I received numerous calls from people from the minority community,” said Judge Alvin Turner Jr. “Just a great a loss, not being able to put it in words, and I echoed that feeling.”

At one time, Turner and Mire served on the bench together for Ascension Parish.

Mire’s oldest son, Falcon, has dreams of being a lawyer. He wants to follow in his father’s footsteps in hopes of making a difference like his dad.

“I don’t have to tell people to remember him like this because it will happen anyway,” said Falcon. “He believed in second chances more than anybody that I ever knew. It didn’t matter where you came from, what you look like, what you had, he believed that if you screwed up you deserved a second chance.”

Mire’s funeral services will take place in Donaldsonville on Saturday, July 23.

