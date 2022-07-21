Organization to honor inmates who died in parish prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The community is coming together to honor the lives of the people who have died in jail.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition will be hosting its Death in Custody Rose Ceremony on Thursday, July 21 beginning at 6 p.m.

The goal of the event is to stand with families that have lost loved ones in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

You can tune in to the ceremony on the EBRPPRC’s Facebook page.

