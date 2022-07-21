Facebook
O’Neal shooting suspect arrested in Calcasieu Parish

EBRSO respond to a shooting on O'Neal Lane
EBRSO respond to a shooting on O'Neal Lane(WAFB)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the LSP Fugitive Task Force arrested Roy Haynes, 31, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday July 21, for allegedly shooting a woman on O’Neal Lane .

EBRSO responded to the shooting on July 19, at 5:50 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to deputies, the victim stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her with a semi-automatic firearm in the shoulder during an argument in front of her two children.

The victim reportedly told deputies that as she was lying on the floor, she played dead in fear that he might shoot her a second time. Haynes allegedly returned to the bedroom and kicked the victim in the stomach.

EBRSO homicide detectives obtained a warrant for Haynes on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted second-degree murder.

Haynes is in Calcasieu Parish Prison awaiting transport back to East Baton Rouge Parish.

