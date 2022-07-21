Facebook
Mayor proposes pay increase for all city-parish workers

(Source: The City of Baton Rouge Facebook)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in several years, all city-parish employees could soon be getting a pay raise.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday that a proposal to increase pay for East Baton Rouge City-Parish employees will be introduced at the Metropolitan Council meeting on July 27.

Broome says this increase would serve as an investment in public safety, as well as the community, by retaining skilled talent here in Baton Rouge.

“As Mayor-President, growing and sustaining our police force and all city-parish departments has been, and continues to be, one of my top priorities,” she said. “If we are going to get a handle on our challenges, we must have qualified, well-trained, and knowledgeable staff in all departments.”

According to the mayor-president’s office, if the Metro Council approves the proposed pay raises, the City-Parish will increase municipal fire and regular classified/ unclassified employees’ pay by 5% and increase municipal police employees’ pay by 7%, beginning Sept. 10.

This increase would be the first city-parish-wide pay raise since 2015, according to the mayor’s office.

It would also be the third and largest increase given to sworn Baton Rouge Police Department personnel during this administration. BRPD personnel received two 3% increases last year, added the mayor’s office.

