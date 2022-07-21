Mayor Broome announces upcoming Summer of Hope, community events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information is from the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Broome:

Baton Rouge Community Street Team’s weekly Heal the Block will be held Saturday July 23, 4:30PM-7:30PM at BREC’s Mary J. Lands (Progress) Park, 802 N 30th St. This series of events continues the work of community members reclaiming hope in our neighborhoods by connecting families and communities directly to resources and opportunities.

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce will host The Night Shift Business Workshop Series; 6:15PM-8PM Thursday, July 21, at 7117 Florida Blvd. Topics will include business certification, business development and resources.

LSU Museum of Art Neighborhood Arts Project is a free art program for areas with a high density of children, youth and families, who do not attend summer camps or participate in afterschool or weekend programs.

Thursday July 21, 2022, 10AM-12PM they will be engaging youth at the Village Resource Center at Eden Park 765 North Acadian Thruway.

Friday July 22, 2022, 10AM-12PM they will be at BREC’s Gus Young Park 4200 Gus Young Ave.

Every week, residents are encouraged to join Mayor Broome, Safe Hopeful Healthy BR, and partners at events taking place around Baton Rouge. Community Organizations interested in amplifying their events as a part of the Summer of Hope community calendar can submit their event details to www.summerofhopebr.com/eventsubmission

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.