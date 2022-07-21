Mail truck flipped after police chase ends in Jackson; carrier killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mail truck was overturned and a mail carrier was killed after a chase that involved Pearl Police ended in Jackson.

Details of the chase are still unknown. Pearl Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol officers were on the scene of the crash, which appeared to end at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives.

A witness told WLBT that he saw the suspect’s car crash into the mail truck, hitting the bumper and tipping it over.

He said the mail carrier attempted to jump out of the truck and hit his head on the concrete.

A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood. (WLBT)

The Hinds County coroner confirmed Thursday afternoon that the mail carrier died.

“To me, it had to be a pretty good speed to tip that truck,” a witness said. “It wasn’t long before Pearl Police were behind him.”

The driver of the vehicle police were chasing was taken into custody.

WLBT Photographer Jerome DeLoach contributed to this story.

