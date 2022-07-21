Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Mail truck flipped after police chase ends in Jackson; carrier killed

A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police chase.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mail truck was overturned and a mail carrier was killed after a chase that involved Pearl Police ended in Jackson.

Details of the chase are still unknown. Pearl Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol officers were on the scene of the crash, which appeared to end at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives.

A witness told WLBT that he saw the suspect’s car crash into the mail truck, hitting the bumper and tipping it over.

He said the mail carrier attempted to jump out of the truck and hit his head on the concrete.

A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.(WLBT)

The Hinds County coroner confirmed Thursday afternoon that the mail carrier died.

“To me, it had to be a pretty good speed to tip that truck,” a witness said. “It wasn’t long before Pearl Police were behind him.”

The driver of the vehicle police were chasing was taken into custody.

WLBT Photographer Jerome DeLoach contributed to this story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

EBRSO respond to a shooting on O'Neal Lane
O’Neal shooting suspect arrested in Calcasieu Parish
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
BRPD's Bridge the Gap recruitment event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.
BRPD may see pay increase as early as September
Officers with the Gonzales Police Department are attempting to identify a woman accused of...
Gonzales Police search for woman accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty