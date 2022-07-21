LPSO investigating shooting on 4H Club Road

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 4H Club Road area in Livingston Parish. Officials state there were reports of multiple shots fired.

LPSO states they are aware of reports of one or more victims being treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Detectives are trying to determine if the two incidents are related to the reported shooting in Livingston Parish. LPSO states they are working with authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

The investigation remains ongoing. We will update this story once more information is provided.

