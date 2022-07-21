Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

LPSO investigating shooting on 4H Club Road

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 4H Club Road area in Livingston Parish. Officials state there were reports of multiple shots fired.

LPSO states they are aware of reports of one or more victims being treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Detectives are trying to determine if the two incidents are related to the reported shooting in Livingston Parish. LPSO states they are working with authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

The investigation remains ongoing. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

La. representative proposes bill to allow pregnant mothers to collect child support
La. representative proposes bill to allow pregnant mothers to collect child support
10 day highs.
As one Heat Advisory expires, another is added for Thursday
Only clear or mesh backpacks will be allowed on campus.
Glen Oaks Magnet High requiring clear or mesh bookbags; could others follow?