Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Jay Grymes discusses hurricane season patterns

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes pulled double duty on Wednesday, July 20, by serving as the guest speaker at this week’s Rotary Club where he gave a hurricane season update.

Jay called the past few hurricane seasons “unusual.” Just last year, there were 21 named storms, which is the third most active season on record. The most active season happened in 2020.

“We’ve got more Cat. 4 and 5 hit the US in the past five years than we’ve had in the previous five decades,” said Grymes. “We are getting hammered.”

Jay also said in the last 20 years, Louisiana has had more hurricanes than Florida, even though our coastline is a third of Florida’s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

10 day highs.
As one Heat Advisory expires, another is added for Thursday
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested on 100 counts of child...
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
Inmate dies after fight with another inmate at Angola