Jay Grymes discusses hurricane season patterns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes pulled double duty on Wednesday, July 20, by serving as the guest speaker at this week’s Rotary Club where he gave a hurricane season update.

Jay called the past few hurricane seasons “unusual.” Just last year, there were 21 named storms, which is the third most active season on record. The most active season happened in 2020.

“We’ve got more Cat. 4 and 5 hit the US in the past five years than we’ve had in the previous five decades,” said Grymes. “We are getting hammered.”

Jay also said in the last 20 years, Louisiana has had more hurricanes than Florida, even though our coastline is a third of Florida’s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.