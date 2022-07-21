Jags picked to win SWAC West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars, led by new head coach Eric Dooley were picked to win the SWAC West during the SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Ala. on Thursday, July 21.

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers were picked to take the East.

In the West, the Jags were followed by Alcorn State, Prairie View, and then Grambling State in the predictions.

Southern opens its season at home against Florida Memorial on Sept. 3. Jaguar Nation then makes the short trip across town to play in Tiger Stadium against LSU on Sept. 10.

