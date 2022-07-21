Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Jags picked to win SWAC West

Southern head coach Eric Dooley (c) was joined at the 2022 SWAC Media Day by Cameron Peterson...
Southern head coach Eric Dooley (c) was joined at the 2022 SWAC Media Day by Cameron Peterson (l) and Dallas Black (r).(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars, led by new head coach Eric Dooley were picked to win the SWAC West during the SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Ala. on Thursday, July 21.

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers were picked to take the East.

In the West, the Jags were followed by Alcorn State, Prairie View, and then Grambling State in the predictions.

Southern opens its season at home against Florida Memorial on Sept. 3. Jaguar Nation then makes the short trip across town to play in Tiger Stadium against LSU on Sept. 10.

CLICK HERE for the full schedule.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

SEC Media Days - Day 3
2022 SEC Media Days - Day 3
Florida head coach Billy Napier
Florida, Georgia, 2 others featured on Day 3 of SEC Media Days
LSU football superfan Colton Moore is recovering after his forty seventh surgery Tuesday.
LSU football super fan Colton recovering after 47th surgery
Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Alabama, Saban headline while Leach entertains on Day 2 of SEC Media Days