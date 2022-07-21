Facebook
Homeowners asked to check security cams for footage related to Livingston Parish shooting

Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 4H Club Road area in Livingston Parish late Wednesday night.

Officials state there were reports of multiple shots fired.

According to Sheriff Ard, a man from the Baton Rouge area suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

The sheriff added that residents of Nickens Lake Subdivision were not intended targets.

Authorities say two vehicles are tied to the scene. One car was disabled along 4H Club Road.

A second vehicle has been identified as a dark colored sedan.

Sheriff Ard is asking residents living in the area to check their home security footage around the time of the incident, near 8:30 p.m., and to work with LPSO detectives as they process the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

We will update this story once more information is provided.

