Grilled Peach and Tomato Salad with Burrata and Basil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ruston peaches are in this time of the year, and they are perfect for this salad! Paired with fresh Creole tomato and enhanced by Burrata cheese and basil from the garden, it’s the ultimate dish for a hot summer day! Of course, this recipe can also be made with nectarines or plums. If Burrata is unavailable, sliced fresh mozzarella makes a suitable substitute as well.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

½ pound ripe peaches halved and pitted

12 ounces ripe Creole tomatoes, cored and diced

8 ounces Burrata cheese, room temperature

⅓ cup chopped fresh basil leaves

¾ tsp salt, divided

2 tbsps melted, unsalted butter

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

5 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Black pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat a grill to medium-high heat according to the manufacturer’s directions. Toss tomatoes with ¼ teaspoon salt and let drain in a colander for 30 minutes. Set aside. Brush cut-side of peaches with melted butter and place on heated grill. Cook 5–7 minutes or until grill marks have formed, moving fruit as needed to ensure even cooking. Transfer fruit, cut-side up, to a baking pan and cover loosely with aluminum foil. Place pan on the cooler side of grill 10–15 minutes or until fruit is very tender. When cool enough to handle, remove and discard skins. Cut each peach half into 4 wedges and half each wedge crosswise. Set aside to cool completely. In a large bowl, whisk vinegar and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in ¼ cup oil. Add tomatoes and peaches and toss gently to coat. Transfer the mixture to a shallow serving bowl, add Burrata, and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season with pepper to taste and sprinkle with basil. To serve, break up Burrata with spoons and allow creamy liquid to melt with dressing. Enjoy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.