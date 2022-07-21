Gonzales Police search for woman accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Gonzales Police Department are attempting to identify a woman accused of stealing from a beauty store in Gonzales.

Police say on Saturday, July 2, the woman allegedly entered Ulta Beauty located at 115 S. Airline Hwy. and filled her large, black purse with $1,339.00 worth of retail merchandise.

Authorities added she quickly left the business without paying for the merchandise.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please contact Detective James Poe at (225) 647-9572 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.