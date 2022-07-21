Facebook
Gonzales Police attempt to ID person of interest

Authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding the identity of the pictured man,...
Authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding the identity of the pictured man, vehicle or whereabouts to please contact the Gonzales Police Department.(Gonzales Police Department/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is working to identify a person of interest possibly connected to an incident that happened on July 19.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding the identity of the pictured man, vehicle or whereabouts to please contact the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9583.

You can also submit a tip via Facebook Messenger or an anonymous tip online at https://www.gonzalespd.org/anonymous-tips/.

