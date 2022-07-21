Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

GBRFB hosting mobile food banks in Pointe Coupee Parish

Bike Baton Rouge is holding Cranksgiving, a food drive to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food...
Bike Baton Rouge is holding Cranksgiving, a food drive to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, on Sunday, Nov. 17.(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will set up two mobile food distribution sites in Pointe Coupee Parish on Thursday, July 21.

From 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., you can stop by St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church located at 9067 Hwy. 1 in Lettsworth, La.

From 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., you can head over to the Old Morganza High School located at LA-3050 in Morganza, La.

Both distribution use products from the USDA, requiring clients to register. Organizers ask that you bring your photo ID and proof of residency. You can register at the mobile distribution site.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

The Christmas in July Market is happening Thursday, July 21 from 5-9 p.m. at Circa 1857.
Support Baton Rouge businesses at Christmas in July Market
Kids can participate in a day filled with exciting, hands-on activities while exploring...
Discovery Day kicks off at Capitol Park Museum
Baton Rouge Police Offer Self Defense Class for Women
People packed the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting Tuesday night to protest...
Parents upset over possible book bans at Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting