GBRFB hosting mobile food banks in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will set up two mobile food distribution sites in Pointe Coupee Parish on Thursday, July 21.

From 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., you can stop by St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church located at 9067 Hwy. 1 in Lettsworth, La.

From 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., you can head over to the Old Morganza High School located at LA-3050 in Morganza, La.

Both distribution use products from the USDA, requiring clients to register. Organizers ask that you bring your photo ID and proof of residency. You can register at the mobile distribution site.

