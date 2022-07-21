Discovery Day kicks off at Capitol Park Museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kids can participate in a day filled with exciting, hands-on activities while exploring Louisiana’s history during Discovery Day at the Capitol Park Museum.

The event is open to students in kindergarten through high school from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person. Admission is free for members and children under six years old.

The schedule is listed below:

9:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Learn about the majesty of America’s largest river swamp with the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.

Meet Mr. Tibs, Gopher Tortoise, and Scarlett, Ball python, with the Office of State Parks.

Meet the State Library of Louisiana’s “Center for the Book.” The State Library of Louisiana inspires and supports literacy and lifelong learning for all Louisianans

Tour four exhibitions and learn about Louisiana Legends with the Louisiana State Museum.

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Learn about Poverty Point with the Division of Archeology. The Division of Archeology protects archaeological sites and preserves material culture.

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Bring your tots for Storytime with East Baton Rouge Parish Library at noon.

Learn about French in Louisiana with CODOFIL. The Council for the Development of French in Louisiana has been supporting the French language in Louisiana since 1968.

1 p.m.

Join Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser as he talks with kids about his role and duties in state government, as well as how they can become one of Louisiana’s next Lieutenant Governors.

