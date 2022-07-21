Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Deputies arrest fourth suspect in chase that ended with truck crashing into home

A chase that started in Livingston Parish ended with a truck crashing into a home in Tangipahoa...
A chase that started in Livingston Parish ended with a truck crashing into a home in Tangipahoa Parish, authorities said.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A fourth suspect is in custody after fleeing deputies and crashing into a home on Wednesday, July 20.

Dustin Sharp, 30, who was believed to be driving the pick-up truck at the time of the incident has been apprehended, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to pull over the truck near the I-12/ Albany exit, but the driver did not stop and continued to the Pumpkin Center exit.

The truck’s driver crashed into a home, and all occupants ran away on foot, according to LPSO.

Three of the vehicle’s occupants were taken in custody.

The occupants were identified as Corey Prokop, 35; Kryslyn McMorris, 33; and Tanner Beyl, 22.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Kristian “Kris” Hart (left) and Jerry Trabona (right)
Guilty pleas in a Louisiana vote-buying case
9News Now - Friday, July 22
9News Now: Friday, July 22
Friday’s storms forcing power outages in Baton Rouge area
The home is located on Benton’s Ferry Avenue, not far from Hooper Road.
Lightning strike sparks Central house fire
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 22
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 22