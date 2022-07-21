Deputies arrest fourth suspect in chase that ended with truck crashing into home

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A fourth suspect is in custody after fleeing deputies and crashing into a home on Wednesday, July 20.

Dustin Sharp, 30, who was believed to be driving the pick-up truck at the time of the incident has been apprehended, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to pull over the truck near the I-12/ Albany exit, but the driver did not stop and continued to the Pumpkin Center exit.

The truck’s driver crashed into a home, and all occupants ran away on foot, according to LPSO.

Three of the vehicle’s occupants were taken in custody.

The occupants were identified as Corey Prokop, 35; Kryslyn McMorris, 33; and Tanner Beyl, 22.

