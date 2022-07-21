BRPD may see pay increase as early as September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last year, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and her office gave Baton Rouge Police Department officers a 6% pay raise. On Monday, she proposed an additional 7% raise.

“That is a strong increase over a year’s period of time, a very strong increase,” Mayor Broome said.

RELATED STORY Mayor proposes pay increase for all city-parish workers

The mayor and her office say they have been working the pay raise into their budget for a while now and that it would not cause anyone’s taxes to go up.

“This has nothing to do with taxes or fees. We have conservatively budgeted over the years, and in fact, when I first came in office, I started talking about the need to raise salaries for our city-parish employees, I recognized that,” added the mayor.

The Baton Rouge Metro Council will vote on the proposed increase next week at their next meeting. Bill Profita, with the Baton Rouge Police Union, says he can only see this as a step in the right direction.

“It is an acknowledgment from the administration, from the mayor, of support for better pay for our police officers. And that within itself is a very good thing,” said Profita.

However, the union and the mayor’s office seem to disagree that the pay raise would be enough to make BRPD competitive with other police departments in surrounding areas.

“Again, we are still, while this 7% is a step forward and an acknowledgment from the administration...it still doesn’t make us competitive,” Profita explained.

“Well, I would disagree with that. I would say that now we are in a competitive position. And I certainly would hope that not only the police union would recognize the work that we’ve done to make this raise come to fruition without raising taxes on our citizens,” the mayor responded.

The increase in pay is supposed to help retain or recruit more officers since BRPD is struggling to keep up in regard to both. Both the mayor and the union seem confident the council will vote to approve the raises given the amount of support BRPD has from the council.

If the council votes to approve the pay raises, those will go into effect beginning Sept.10, 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.