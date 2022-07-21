Beth Torina adds All-Big Ten selection Hannah Carson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added a new addition to the team in Second-Team All-Big Ten selection Hannah Carson from Michigan head coach Beth Torina announced.

Carson spent four years in Ann Arbor batting .306 with nine home runs and 77 RBI she also added 28 doubles and had a .994 career fielding percentage in 1,237 chances. She threw out 23 runners as a catcher for the Wolverines.

Last season, Carson appeared in 50 games, starting 47 at catcher and two at designated player, she had 11 multi-hit games to go along with six multi-RBI games. She had a .329 batting average to go along with 51 hits including 12 doubles, five home runs, and 35 RBI for Michigan.

The Tigers are coming off its 16th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and are set to return all five of their 2022 All-SEC selections, including Gold Glove Award Winner, Ciara Briggs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.