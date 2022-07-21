Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Beth Torina adds All-Big Ten selection Hannah Carson

Michigan catcher Hannah Carson throws back to the mound during an NCAA softball game against...
Michigan catcher Hannah Carson throws back to the mound during an NCAA softball game against South Dakota State, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added a new addition to the team in Second-Team All-Big Ten selection Hannah Carson from Michigan head coach Beth Torina announced.

Carson spent four years in Ann Arbor batting .306 with nine home runs and 77 RBI she also added 28 doubles and had a .994 career fielding percentage in 1,237 chances. She threw out 23 runners as a catcher for the Wolverines.

Last season, Carson appeared in 50 games, starting 47 at catcher and two at designated player, she had 11 multi-hit games to go along with six multi-RBI games. She had a .329 batting average to go along with 51 hits including 12 doubles, five home runs, and 35 RBI for Michigan.

The Tigers are coming off its 16th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and are set to return all five of their 2022 All-SEC selections, including Gold Glove Award Winner, Ciara Briggs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Southern head coach Eric Dooley (c) was joined at the 2022 SWAC Media Day by Cameron Peterson...
Jags picked to win SWAC West
SEC Media Days - Day 3
2022 SEC Media Days - Day 3
Florida head coach Billy Napier
Florida, Georgia, 2 others featured on Day 3 of SEC Media Days
LSU football superfan Colton Moore is recovering after his forty seventh surgery Tuesday.
LSU football super fan Colton recovering after 47th surgery