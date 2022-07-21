Back To School Giveaways

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - It has been a hot summer full of fun. Now it is time for children to prepare to go back to school. Many community organizations are holding back to school events. This is the opportunity to get all the supplies your child needs. Everyone can participate. If you want to donate supplies or receive supplies there is an event for you. Free uniforms and hair cuts are also offered.

Take a look at these flyers for more information on each Back-to-School event. If you would like to submit an event, please email LouisianaWeekend@wafb.com

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.