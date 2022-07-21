Facebook
Arrest records reveal chilling details about alleged rape near Perkins Road overpass area

Hollydale Avenue off Perkins Road in Baton Rouge
Hollydale Avenue off Perkins Road in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New details about the suspect in the Perkins Overpass rape case have now surfaced. Police suspect other incidents across Baton Rouge and beyond.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have issued an arrest warrant for Raynon Oubre, 30, of Baton Rouge, for first-degree rape and multiple other charges.

Detectives believe this is Raynon Oubre, who is accused of rape and other charges.
Detectives believe this is Raynon Oubre, who is accused of rape and other charges.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to arrest documents, the victim alleges Oubre hit her on the face, then dragged her into an alley between a popular sports bar and an apartment complex on Hollydale Avenue. The victim alleges that’s when Oubre told her he had a knife, then pulled her shorts down, and raped her.

Documents state the victim got the courage to escape and run away from Oubre, after hearing another person in the area.

“We believe it to be him,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD.

Oubre is currently in custody at the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on a charge of unauthorized use of a movable (stolen vehicle).

Sheriff Brian Spillman said his agency was also contacted by the Southern University Police Department about a similar incident that happened on its campus. He also was contacted about another similar incident by detectives in Harris County, Texas.

Arrest documents state in a previous incident, Oubre is accused of harassing women outside of OLOL Hospital in Baton Rouge until BRPD Uniform Patrol contacted him and told him to leave.

Oubre is facing charges in East Baton Rouge Parish for first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, and simple battery.

There is no word yet on when Oubre could be extradited to Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

