Another heat advisory today, but a few more storms also expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is posted for the third straight day for much of our viewing area, effective from 11 a.m. this morning through 7 p.m. this evening.

High temperatures will again reach the mid 90s for most, with heat index values peaking near 110° in some locations.

The one change we’ll see today is a somewhat better chance of cooling rains during the afternoon/early evening hours, with a 40% chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast.

An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted near and north of the state line.

Rain chances trend even higher on Friday as a weak front, or what can perhaps be better described as a trough of low pressure, eases into the region from the north. With its approach, a 60% chance of showers and t-storms is in the Friday forecast and it’s possible that at least some of the rain could get an early start. We’re somewhat optimistic that increased cloud cover and rain chances should prevent another heat advisory for most of us on Friday, with highs topping out in the low 90s.

Any modest heat relief on Friday is expected to quickly exit over the weekend. Highs will return to the mid 90s, with a few spots reaching the upper 90s not out of the question, especially by Sunday. Rain chances will be closer to normal for late July, running 30%-40% through the weekend.

Beyond Monday, a somewhat more active pattern may at least keep our highs in the low 90s instead of the persistent mid 90s we’ve seen as of late. Daily rain chances are posted at 40%-50% for most of next week.

