2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: East Iberville Tigers

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - After making the Class 1A semifinals in 2020, the East Iberville Tigers stumbled to a 1-9 record last season, with only two seniors to lead the team.

The good news is they return 19 of 22 starters from last year and head coach Justin Joseph says his quarterback, Darien Thomas, who was forced into a starting role with no experience last year, has had to grow up in a hurry.

Thomas not only has last season’s game experience to call upon but also lots of 7-on-7 competition this summer, as well as teaming up with senior Treyveon Perkins, a 1,000-yard all-purpose performer a year ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.