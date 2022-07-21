Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Iberville Tigers

The good news for the East Iberville Tigers is they return 19 of 22 starters from last year and head coach Justin Joseph says his quarterback has had to grow up
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - After making the Class 1A semifinals in 2020, the East Iberville Tigers stumbled to a 1-9 record last season, with only two seniors to lead the team.

The good news is they return 19 of 22 starters from last year and head coach Justin Joseph says his quarterback, Darien Thomas, who was forced into a starting role with no experience last year, has had to grow up in a hurry.

Thomas not only has last season’s game experience to call upon but also lots of 7-on-7 competition this summer, as well as teaming up with senior Treyveon Perkins, a 1,000-yard all-purpose performer a year ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Southern head coach Eric Dooley (c) was joined at the 2022 SWAC Media Day by Cameron Peterson...
Jags picked to win SWAC West
The good news for the East Iberville Tigers is they return 19 of 22 starters from last year and...
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: East Iberville Tigers
The Southern Jaguars, led by new head coach Eric Dooley were picked to win the SWAC West during...
Jags picked to win SWAC West
New Orleans Saints
Saints place Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP list ahead of training camp