2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Baker Buffaloes

Southern Hall of Famer Eric Randall returns to the sidelines just as the Baker Buffaloes move down to Class 2A.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - It was 22 years ago when Southern Hall of Famer Eric Randall took Southern Lab to the Superdome, coaching the Kittens to a 13-1 season.

The next year, Baker and Bob Howell were there with a 14-1 team.

But much has changed for both, as Randall returns just as the Buffaloes move down to Class 2A.

After a couple of years in administration, while Baker won just once and lost 16, the former Jaguar national championship quarterback is back on the field where he led the 2019 Baker team to a couple of playoff upsets as a No. 30 seed in Class 3A.

In the spring game against Tara, senior linebacker Montez Covington was terrorizing the Trojan offense. Randall had him as a freshman in 2019 and now several colleges are looking at him.

Another standout on both sides of the ball for Baker is junior center and defensive tackle Troy Toney, who’s only 5-foot-10 but has tipped the scales at more than 300 pounds in the past.

As far as the offense, Randall suggests it’s still a work in progress until he can determine how effective his quarterbacks can be in the passing game.

But he’s watched his offensive line the last two years as a spectator and said the running game will be a strength, along with his defense.

