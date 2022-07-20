Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested on 100 counts of child porn and other charges on Tuesday, July 19.

EBRSO said Peyton Lambertson, 25, of Zachary, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Peyton Lambertson
Peyton Lambertson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lambertson is charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to officials. Supt. Scott Devillier of the Zachary Community School District confirmed that Lambertson is a teacher in the district.

“We can confirm that he was a teacher in our school district, and we are taking appropriate action,” said Devillier.

Patrick Kimery
Patrick Kimery(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

EBRSO also reported the arrest of Patrick Kimery, no age given, but who is also from Zachary.

He was also booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday on charges of child porn (10 counts) and computer-aided solicitation of a minor (10 counts).

The investigations are ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

The women allegedly stole $4,328.30 worth of retail merchandise from Michael Kors located at...
Pair accused of stealing over $4K worth of merchandise from Michael Kors in Tanger Outlets
Nicholson Gateway Apartments on LSU Campus
Fire damages unit at apartment complex on LSU campus
Ascension Parish Court
Former Ascension Parish Court judge dies
Fire breaks out at apartment building on LSU's campus
Fire breaks out at apartment building on LSU's campus