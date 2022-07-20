Vehicle slams into Walker home; driver charged with DWI

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on several charges, including DWI, after a vehicle slammed into a home in Livingston Parish overnight.

According to deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jarrad Fuentes, 31, is facing charges that include driving under suspension, reckless operation, and hit and run.

Around 3 a.m., Fuentes reportedly approached the intersection of Polly Drive and Duff Road in Walker.

Deputies say the man then ran a stop sign, crossed Duff Road, drove into a yard and hit a home, causing damage.

Fuentes allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

LPSO deputies were able to locate the driver with the help of several citizens.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

