LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A vehicle fire caused traffic delays on I-12 West from LA 43 (Albany) to LA 441 (Holden) on Wednesday morning.

DOTD announced there was congestion on the highway just before 8:30 a.m.

There is congestion on I-12 West from LA 43 (Albany) to LA 441 (Holden) due to a vehicle fire in the area. Use caution. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 20, 2022

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the area.

