Two women accused to stealing over $4K worth of merchandise from Michael Kors in Tanger Outlets

The women allegedly stole $4,328.30 worth of retail merchandise from Michael Kors located at...
The women allegedly stole $4,328.30 worth of retail merchandise from Michael Kors located at 2400 S. Tanger Blvd., Suite 142.(Gonzales Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is attempting to identify two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store in Tanger Outlets.

According to Gonzales Police, the incident happened between 8:10 p.m. and 8:16 p.m. on June 15.

The women allegedly stole $4,328.30 worth of retail merchandise from Michael Kors located at 2400 S. Tanger Blvd., Suite 142.

Following the incident, the women left the area in an unidentified black Honda, possibly an Accord, that had its license plate covered.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Detective James Poe at 225-647-9572 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward.

