Two men arrested on child porn charges, one of them 100 counts

Peyton Lambertson and Patrick Kimery
Peyton Lambertson and Patrick Kimery(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported two men were arrested on child porn and other charges on Tuesday, July 19.

EBRSO said Peyton Lambertson, 25, of Zachary, and Patrick Kimery, also of Zachary but no age given were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Lambertson is charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to officials.

Kimery is charged with 10 counts of child porn and 10 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, authorities added.

The investigations are ongoing.

