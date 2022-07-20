Facebook
Study looks at role of nutrition in asthma

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center has a study that is looking at diet and asthma.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 20, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you someone with asthma who’s trying to live healthier?

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center has a study that is looking at diet and asthma. Researchers are trying to understand the role of nutrition in asthma.

“Asthma is really common,” said Dr. Jacob Mey, assistant professor of research at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. “I think in Baton Rouge alone, we have about 26,000 people with asthma. If you expand that to the Greater Baton Rouge metropolitan area, that number doubles.”

Mey said more than 50,000 people in the Capital City struggle with the condition.

“Often it’s wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, so if you notice those, you’ll definitely want to talk to your doctor about it,” said Mey.

Pennington is looking for people who have been diagnosed with asthma to participate in a new study. You will get three diets in a random order for seven days. Researchers will assess your asthma symptoms and metabolism by sampling your breath and blood.

“We are broadly interested in understanding how the food you eat impacts the way the cells in your body use that food for energy. For this study, in particular, we think that the way some of your cells use energy may be important for asthma,” said Mey.

The big message for people with this condition is to stay consistent with medications, stay active, and eat healthily.

You can learn more at myplate.dot.gov.

You must be between 18 and 65 to sign up and have been diagnosed with asthma.

You can be paid up to $200 if you complete the study.

