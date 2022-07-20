Small Businesses learn to adapt to inflation and staffing shortages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though we’re in a new pandemic phase, today businesses are allowed to operate as they did pre-pandemic. But inflation and staff shortages are giving small business owners another kind of headache. But some are finding ways to adapt. Annie Bass owns a small women’s boutique with her sister in West Baton Rouge. They were drawn to today’s small business summit to meet other business owners and learn from them. During the pandemic, the sisters made their store virtual so people could shop online.

“And now we’re just kind of trying to navigate the post-pandemic and like, changes again, adapt to the way things are going now,” said Annie Bass, co-owner of Sosis boutique.

With an inflation rate of over 9% and significant staffing shortages, Annie tells me she and her sister have tried to be smarter with the products they order, focusing more on the customers’ needs.

“We want to fill that void and fill that need. And so, that’s where we’re trying to shift to maybe not so much the trendy items but more what do I need right now,” said Bass.

And just recently she’s had a promising number of applicants looking for a job.

“It was just like this month, I’ve gotten like, 5 or 6 applications...which is good, it’s hopeful I feel like for us small business owners out there. It’s a little bit of hope,” Bass explained.

Staffing has not been an issue next door at CC’s coffee either. Owner Paula Clayton says younger workers are always looking for a job with flexible hours. But inflation has had a noticeable effect on business. Clayton says they’ve seen increases of around $3 per item.

“Well, let me be honest with you, we’ve tried very hard from our perspective not to raise our prices at this time. So, what we’re really trying to do is cut back on some of the products that we have ordered when we order because we usually order week to week,” said Paula Clayton, owner of CC’s coffee in Port Allen.

But if product prices continue to climb, that business plan may not be sustainable. And she tells me that’s something she’s having to take one step at a time.

“You know, we just have to take that month-by-month or do a forecast to see how far out we can go with that. That’s going to have to be a conversation with our distributor. Which we anticipate is going to happen very soon,” Clayton explained.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Chamber says they plan to host these kinds of events for small businesses at least once every other month.

